Aussie man dead after Bali cliff jump

Justin Jordanoff has died after jumping off a cliff in Bali. Picture: Supplied

Justin Jordanoff has died after jumping off a cliff in Bali. Picture: Supplied

A WESTERN Australian man has died after jumping off a cliff in Bali.

Justin Jordanoff, 44, was holidaying at the popular Mahana Point on Nusa Ceningan when he jumped from a diving board into the ocean.

According to 9 News, the Busselton local leapt off the cliff, and was able to walk out of the water, down to the nearby Blue Lagoon Beach.

Justin Jordanoff from Busselton, WA, has died after jumping off a cliff in Bali.

But, according to the 9 News report, he lost consciousness, after feeling dizzy and hot.

Mr Jordanoff was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy will confirm Mr Jordanoff's exact cause of death, but his family suspects he may have suffered a heart attack.

"The local Balinese doctor believes Justin suffered a heart attack due to strenuous swimming against a rip in the ocean," the family told 9 News in a statement.

"He was fine after getting out of the water but half an hour later had the heart attack."

Mr Jordanoff's family have travelled to Bali in the wake of the tragedy.