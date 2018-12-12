Architects’ institute warns of ‘pretenders’

Chris Clout of Chris Clout Design has been found guilty of offences against the Architects Act.

THE Australian Insitute of Architects has warned people to beware of "pretenders" in their profession after a Sunshine Coast man was found guilty of offences against the Architects Act.

A court last month found and fined Christopher Peter Clout and Chris Clout Design Pty Ltd had committed "holding out" offences under the Act.

Queensland law prohibits individuals and companies from holding out to be an architect, use the title "architect" or to use the words "architectural services" or "architectural design services" unless they are a registered architect with the Board of Architects of Queensland.

Queensland chapter president Paul Trotter said the law ensures only those individuals who have achieved the correct, extensive qualifications and registration can call themselves architects.

"Not only does this protect the public from misrepresentations by unqualified or unregistered operators, it is essential to maintaining the value and integrity of the architectural profession," he said.

"Ours is a respected and trusted profession and we will continue to protect and defend our hard-earned reputation against any and all pretenders.

"The community must have confidence that when they commission the services of an architect, that is exactly what they are getting - a highly qualified, registered professional."

Christopher Clout and Chris Clout Design were sentenced in the Brisbane Magistrates Court and ordered to pay $50,000 in fines and legal costs.

It was the second successful prosecution in the Brisbane Magistrates Court by the BOAQ this year for "holding out" offences.