Australian GP to lead F1 2019 schedule
THE Australian Grand Prix has taken its usual place at the top of the calendar for the 2019 Formula One season, with Melbourne to host the opening race on March 17 at Albert Park.
Following a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council, world governing body FIA said 21 races would be held next year, with 11 in Europe, five in Asia, four in the Americas and one in Australia.
The season will begin on March 17 in Melbourne and finish on December 1 in Abu Dhabi.
FIA also approved a number of technical rule changes, including the alignment of overtaking protocols once safety cars return to the pits.
DATES, RACES AND VENUES FOR 2019
March 17: Australia, Melbourne
March 31: Bahrain, Sakhir
April 14: China, Shanghai
April 28: Azerbaijan, Baku
May 12: Spain, Barcelona
May 26: Monaco, Monaco
June 9: Canada, Montreal
June 23: France,Le Castellet
June 30: Austria, Spielberg
July 14: Britain, Silverstone
July 28: Germany, Hockenheim
Aug. 4: Hungary, Budapest
Sept. 1: Belgium, Spa
Sept. 8: Italy, Monza
Sept. 22: Singapore, Singapore
Sept. 29: Russia, Sochi
Oct. 13: Japan, Suzuka
Oct. 27: Mexico, Mexico City
Nov. 3: United States, Austin
Nov. 17: Brazil, Sao Paulo
Dec. 1: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina
- AP