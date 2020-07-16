Menu
WHO YOU GONNA CALL: Carpet cleaning franchise StainBusters is looking to expand to the Bundaberg region.
Australian franchise looks to expand to Bundy

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
16th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
IF YOU'RE looking to begin a new business venture, this could be the opportunity for you.

Carpet cleaning franchise StainBusters is looking to expand to regional Queensland with Bundaberg on its list.

The franchise was started in 1990 by Gold Coast-based businessman Paddy Sweeney, who began with just one carpet cleaning van.

Now StainBusters has 25 franchises across Australia and another seven in New Zealand.

Mr Sweeney said their point of difference was being able to remove stains other companies can't.

"When we started out we were called Spruce Up and Sparkle," Mr Sweeney said.

"When I was out cleaning carpets myself I found there were many stains I just couldn't get rid of such as red cordial and red wine and I used to get very frustrated when I had to tell people I couldn't get the stain out, it really brassed me off."

 

Mr Sweeney set out with the goal to find the products that could remove the stains.

"I couldn't find them, they weren't available. So I came to the conclusion that I would have to study chemistry and figure it out myself," he said.

"That was a big ask because I left school when I was 13 years old, so starting to study chemistry was a crazy idea."

Mr Sweeney said he soon realised that he only needed to study the aspects of bleaching and solvents.

Then after three years of "experiments and stuff ups" Mr Sweeney finally cracked the code.

After changing their names to StainBusters, the business began to make traction and started up new franchises.

"We do particularly well with property managers where tenants haven't been as kind to the carpet as they could be when they're in the house and get caught up and have to replace the carpet," he said.

"Very seldom does that every happen when they call us in."

A few years ago the business model of the franchise underwent a change and now Mr Sweeney is looking to have franchises in places such as Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Rockhampton in the next 18 months.

Mr Sweeney said anyone interested in starting a franchise could give him a call on 0419 553 375.

