Australian first partnership to solve doctor shortages in Bundaberg

FOUR organisations have teamed up in an Australian-first, to meet the demand of doctor shortages in Bundaberg and across the Wide Bay region.

CQUniversity, The University of Queensland (UQ) and Wide Bay and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services (WBHHS and CQHHS), have formed a partnership to deliver more doctors in the Wide Bay and Central Queensland.

The new Regional Medical Pathway program will see 40 doctors trained in regional Queensland each year, with Bundaberg and Rockhampton set to receive their first intake in two years.

CQUniversity's vice-chancellor and president Professor Nick Klomp said he was thrilled to partner with the three organisations to form a "game-changing" approach for medical training in regional Queensland.

"Today's announcement is the direct result of four parties coming together to address a critical issue: the future of healthcare in regional Queensland," Professor Klomp said.

"The resulting Regional Medical Pathway will ensure that more doctors are trained regionally and importantly stay regionally once they enter the profession."

Professor Klomp said the pathway was a significant milestone for the delivery of healthcare in Bundaberg and other regional areas.

"CQUniversity exists to meet the education, training, and research needs of the communities we serve," he said.

"At our core is a philosophy of engagement with community and industry, and there are few initiatives that demonstrate this philosophy more overtly, than our ability to support our communities to achieve a step-change in locally based medical training and health service delivery."

Professor Geoff McColl (UQ), Debbie Carroll (WBHHS), Steve Williamson (CQHHS), Dr Jillann Farmer (QLD Health) and Professor Nick Klomp (CQU).

After completing a three-year bachelor's degree in medical science, students will go on to complete a four-year MD at UQ while remaining in Bundaberg.

WBHHS will then provide placements, internship opportunities and postgraduate training to students from Bundaberg, Rockhampton and the surrounds, as well as rurally.

Continuing to work with specialist medical colleges and the Australian Medical Council, hospitals will be able to extend specialist medical training and offer opportunities for senior doctors.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Debbie Carroll said the pathway will assist students based in regional areas to study, train and practice in their own backyard.

"For many students, having the support of their family, friends and the community they grew up in will aid their academic and professional success," Ms Carroll said.

"This also helps us to provide greater continuity of care and deliver more high-quality care close to home, which makes a huge difference to our communities."

UQ vice-chancellor and president Professor Deborah Terry said it was great to be part of the exciting collaboration, which will assist in attracting and retaining doctors in regional Queensland.

"Medical workforce shortages exist in regional areas across Australia and around the globe and I am confident that together we can achieve a positive, sustained improvement in health outcomes in Wide Bay and Central Queensland," she said.

"The regional delivery of the UQ MD will build on our current Rural Clinical School footprint in Bundaberg, Rockhampton and Hervey Bay, as well as smaller rural hospitals and general practices in the regions."

Students are encouraged to apply for the CQUniversity Bachelor of medical science (Pathway to Medicine course next year, with the first intake commencing the course in 2022 and will progress to the UQ MD program in 2025.

For more information, click here.