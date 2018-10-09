Rotation on the menu for Aussie quicks

Australian vice-captain Josh Hazlewood knows he won’t be able to maintain a full workload over a hectic summer. Picture: Getty Images

NEWLY minted Australian vice-captain Josh Hazlewood has forecast a significant rotation of quick bowlers through a huge home summer to ensure a full stock of availability for an even bigger 2019.

After playing six Tests and six one-day internationals from November to January the Aussies face 10 more ODIs in India and Pakistan on their way to the World Cup next year

Then there are the dual targets of the World Cup followed by an Ashes series in England, which run back to back, putting a premium on the availability of the best talent.

Hazlewood, who hasn't played for Australia since the Test series in South Africa in March, was a late withdrawal from the June ODI tour of England because of a back issue.

He was forced to miss the current Test series against Pakistan, his first series absence since his 2014 debut.

But he is back bowling and, along with Aussie and NSW teammate Pat Cummins, will play some second XI games for their state to prepare for November's one-day series against South Africa.

He's refreshed and ready to go after his layoff but knowing the road ahead Hazlewood, 27, is already aware of the plans to sit down for stints during the summer, once again testing Australia's fast bowling stocks

"If I went to England and pushed the limits there I could have put my summer I jeopardy and I think it was a good time to get some rest, get everything right for what is a big two years coming up," he said at the Fox Cricket launch on Tuesday night.

"It's about how we manage the quicks through that period. We obviously want to play every game, but that's just not possible over the next 18 months. It's about missing a game here or there … getting that strength back up. "

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins with commentator Brett Lee at the Fox Cricket launch at the SCG on Tuesday. Picture: Brett Costello

Hazlewood said it was "hard to watch" his fast bowling brothers Mitch Starc and Peter Siddle toil in Dubai but was thankful for the opportunity to get fit.

Cummins, 25, felt the same, but was growing confident in a body that too often let him down. And having played 13 straight Tests hoped his current lay-off would have him primed to repeat that run.

"It's nothing like previously where I felt like every time I came back I still didn't have a lot of cricket behind me. This time I feel like the past 18 or 24 months, I know my body can cope with it," he said.

"More than anything I looked at is as, I was injured, but it gave me the chance to get ready to go again andhopefully I get another 18 or 24 months burst.

"I feel like I couldn't be in a better position."

