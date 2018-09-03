Menu
The new portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been revealed. Picture: Supplied
News

New Aussie coins revealed

3rd Sep 2018 12:54 PM

THE Queen is getting a fresh new look - on our coins, anyway.

Today, Governor-General Peter Cosgrove revealed the new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Mint in Canberra.

The image, designed by UK engraver Jody Clark from the British Royal Mint, will appear on our coins from next year onwards.

It is the first time Australian coins will feature a new portrait of the Queen in 20 years.

"This new effigy will be a new image for a new era, continuing to tell the story of a reign and lifetime," Sir Peter said.

Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove officially launched the first Australian coins to bear the new portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Australian Mint in Canberra.
The last time we had a new image of Her Majesty stamped on our currency was way back in 1998, and the new portrait will be just the sixth effigy used since the monarch took the throne in 1952.

The updated image depicts the Queen wearing the Victorian coronation necklace around her neck - and it's the first to show her neckline and shoulders since 1966.

Royal Australian Mint CEO Ross McDermott told 3AW Queen Elizabeth II was beloved across the Commonwealth.

"We've now got her shoulders appearing and the Victorian coronation necklace, it's a larger portrait and one that hopefully continues to reflect her wonderful looks," Mr McDermott told the station.

 

Now with shoulders!
The last update came back in 1998.
- With AAP

