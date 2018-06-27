Australian Ballet to visit Bundy in July

TOURING: The Australian Ballet's Ako Kondo and Chengwu Guo in Coppelia.

TOURING: The Australian Ballet's Ako Kondo and Chengwu Guo in Coppelia. Jeff Busby

THE Australian Ballet's Regional Tour of Coppelia is just a few weeks away and tickets are on sale now.

The Australian Ballet is taking the show to regional and remote communities for the 36th year, and will visit Bundaberg's Moncrieff Theatre on Saturday, July 28.

During this year's regional tour, The Australian Ballet will also be also be taking an in-depth approach to each community by hosting activities for children, schools and groups beyond the stage.

Executive director Libby Christie said the ballet had been committed to sharing the transformative power of dance with all Australians, including their regional supporters, since their earliest years.

"We're delighted to be bringing this production of Coppelia on such an extensive tour in 2018,” she said.

"This year our touring activities will include programs on and off the stage, which connect us with broader communities as well as our regional ballet lovers.

"We're excited to continue our tradition of creating unforgettable experiences for our regional audiences.”

Artistic director David McAllister said regional touring transported Australians into a world of imagination and beauty.

"Each year since 1982 The Australian Ballet regional tour has visited regional centres throughout the country, presenting a diverse repertoire to new audiences,” he said.

The touring party of 42 will cover more than 11,300km this year.