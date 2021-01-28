Australia Zoo unveils $3000 wedding packages

Australia Zoo has launched wedding proposal and elopement packages for couples looking to celebrate among the wildlife.

It comes after Bindi Irwin chose the Beerwah tourist hub to tie the knot in a "magical" ceremony.

Australia Zoo spokesman Luke Reavley said the zoo was excited to share the world-famous gardens with couples looking for the "ultimate" wedding experience.

"The Perfect Proposal and Enchanting Elopement packages provide a quintessential location for you to mark the special occasion with your loved one, providing complete flexibility and accommodating both small and large numbers of guests," Mr Reavley said.

He said when Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell held their wedding at the zoo, it was the "wildest location" that two people could have chosen.

The elopement packages start art $2995 and proposal packages start at $695.

"It was a magical experience to have our wedding at the zoo, a place dearest to our hearts and with so many loving animals surrounding us," Bindi said.

"I would recommend this to anyone who is deeply fond of wildlife, or would simply like to have a unique and unforgettable special day."

Australia Zoo will cater for small elopements to larger weddings, as well as proposals with private animal encounters.

Mr Reavley said the Enchantment Elopement package was designed to remove the rigorous planning required for a wedding, and included a wedding co-ordinator, private animal experiences for the couple, a certificate of marriage, professional photography and a bridal hamper.

Australia Zoo has announced the arrival of proposal and elopement packages with private animal encounters. Picture: Contributed

Mr Reavley said the zoo's popular gardens were the perfect backdrop for a unique wedding proposal, and said the Perfect Proposal package offered a private encounter with an animal of choice, and professional photography to capture the moment.

He said by celebrating the events at Australia Zoo, couples were also directly contributing to wildlife conservation.