Nation stops as Winx completes fairytale

Winx wins her final race. Queens Elizabeth Stakes 2019, Winx in the final race of her career. After an astonishing career on the track, champion mare Winx at Randwick Racecourse. Picture Rohan Kelly.

Winx has done it. The mighty mare saluted one final time past the post in front of a raucous Royal Randwick crowd.

Jockey Hugh Bowman settled the champion midfield, one off the fence and waited for the perfect time to strike.

It came at around the 800m post and once they straightened Bowman gave a little nudge and into the lead Winx went and the rest, as they say, is history.

The sellout crowd erupted as the champion roared past the finished line one last time and social media couldn't believe the ease with which she recorded the victory.

Straight after finishing Bowman was left in disbelief at the luck he had for being the man who was on the saddle throughout Winx's career.

"This horse has captured the hearts of a lot of people around the globe. There is really nothing more for me to say. I mean, she just showed you what she is capable of doing," Bowman said.

"I dare say if she had something else to give, she had more to give. Maybe we will never know how good she really is.

"This has just been complete luck that a horse like this has come into my life. To be able to deal with it, with the emotions, the way that I have, makes me very proud.

"It is a common question "How do you handle it?" Well, I just do what I do. I don't try to complicate it. She certainly gives one a lot of confidence. I am just so proud of her, I really am. There is nothing more to say."

Trainer Chris Waller sat surrounded by an ever expanding entourage and thanked everyone around the world for getting behind the mighty mare.

"It sure has. I hadn't thought about winning a race like today ever in my lifetime. And it is such a special moment to share it with not only my beautiful wife and my beautiful children, but the beautiful people who have been right behind Winx," Waller said.

"Whether they are here at Randwick today, but all around Australia, New Zealand and the world. Thank you very much. I can't describe her in words. But thanks for appreciating her for what she is.

"What can you say it is an amazing experience it is great for our sport and great for Australia. It is part of life. It is what racing brings to so many ages of people. So many religions, so many countries. It brings the world together as one. It is the best sport in the world."

AUSTRALIA STANDSTILLS AS WINX SALUTES

The Melbourne Cup may be the race that stops the nation, but on a sunny Saturday afternoon it was Winx who drew every eyeball in Australia.

A silence fell over the sellout crowd while around the country people stopped what they were doing to tune in and watch or listen to the final race.

In Newtown the rugby game between the Newtown Jets and the North Sydney Bears was delayed as the race rung out around the ground over the loud speakers.

One faithful fan so desperate not to miss the action pulled his car over to the side of the road to watch the race unfold.

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS OVER FAIRYTALE

Like any race there is doubt over the end result, even with a champion like Winx there's a possibility things won't go according to plan.

But as the horses strolled around the final bend it was clear there was going to be no other ending than Winx saluting.

Bowman and the champion mare bowed out in fitting style and social media were left in awe after watching the storied career come to a close.