‘He goes straight in’: Ponting’s Pucovski tip for first Test

Will Pucovski is pushing for a Test debut against Sri Lanka in Brisbane. Laurence Griffiths

Australia's most successful captain Ricky Ponting has tipped young gun Will Pucovski to earn his baggy green in the first Test against Sri Lanka batting at No.6.

The 20-year-old was picked in Australia's 13-man squad to face Sri Lanka in a two Test series starting on January 24.

He's in a competition for spots with recalled batsmen Joe Burns and Matthew Renshaw, as well as Marnus Labuschagne.

All four will play for Cricket Australia XI in a tour match against the hosts, which will help settle the final XI for the first Test.

Ponting believes Pucovski will be part of that XI, and it's Burns and Renshaw who will fight it out for the last spot.

"I think Pucovski goes straight in, I think he'll bat at six in the Test match," Ponting told Channel Seven.

"Then I think it'll just about be a batting competition really between Renshaw and Burns in that game and in the lead-up to the Test match."

There are already parallels being drawn between Ponting and Pucovski after the Victorian became the first player since the former Australia captain to score a Sheffield Shield double ton before his 21st birthday.

Ponting also made his Test debut batting in Australia's middle-order against Sri Lanka.

Pucovski already has 588 Shield runs at 49.00 with two centuries across his first eight matches.