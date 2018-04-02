Future brightens as Paine, Cummins show way

Tim Paine batted on after suffering an injury to his troublesome thumb.

THEY had played just 19 Tests between them heading into this South Africa series, but Tim Paine and Pat Cummins have emerged as Australia's leaders.

Their 99-run stand was extraordinarily Australia's biggest partnership of the series and symbolic in several ways heading into the post sandpaper-gate era.

As the rude shock of life without Steve Smith and David Warner sets in, it underlines the desperation for players to step up in the top order.

And in a Test where the result was irrelevant, the tenacity and stubbornness displayed by Paine and Cummins was cause for optimism after it appeared the fragile Australians would curl over.

Paine's leadership statements are mounting, starting with him instigating the unprecedented handshake between the arch-enemies at the start of the Test. His first Test half-century with the blowtorch on him and his team on the verge of collapse was the latest.

Paine was very much on trial heading into this series, with South Australian keeper Alex Carey on his hammer, now Mark Taylor labelled him the permanent solution in just his 13th Test.

His Tasmania appearances had become more rare in recent years with injuries and a feeling that his batting was fading.

Paine and Pat Cummins restored some credibility to the Aussie total.

Yet he top scored for Australia in the first innings with a blue-collar 62, as he and Cummins (50) helped post a respectable 221 as South Africa opted not to enforce the follow on.

Cummins has a similar injury-ravaged back story to Paine - who at 33 has played just 101 first class games - with critics once tagging him Australia's richest University student as Cricket Australia persisted.

His five-wicket haul and half-century - at the same ground he was man of the match on debut in 2011 - confirmed the wait was worth it.

It's incredible to think that he has played just 23 first-class games in the seven years since - less than four games a year.

Cummins stood up with the bat for Australia.

"He's bowled some spells this series that are as good as any bowler has bowled for Australia. He's backed it up now for probably over 12 months,'' Australia's bowling coach David Saker said.

"He's now trusting his body, which is great for him. There was times when he found playing a game of cricket worrying because he thought he was going to break down.

"Now he's got through some really good overs and bowling at good pace and control."

The future looks a touch brighter and while testing times loom, the early approach is spot on.