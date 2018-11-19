Epic England choke sets up Aussie-Windies semi

AUSTRALIA will face a rampant West Indies in its must-win World T20 semi-final on Friday after the home side staged a dramatic last-ditch win over England.

The reigning World T20 champions were facing a clinical drubbing by England after Anya Shrubsole tore through the top order as the West Indies slumped to 2-3 in the second over chasing 117 to win.

But England found a way to lose following a gritty innings from Deandra Dottin (46 off 52) and her No.4 Shemaine Campbelle (45 off 42), which kept the West Indies in the game as the England fielders went to water.

A spilt catch by Fran Wilson at the end of the 18th over gave Campbelle a life as her lofted drive down the ground burst through Wilson's hands - and into the boundary rope for four.

Things went from bad to worse for England, who spilt two skied catches in the penultimate over - though the second, incredibly, resulted in a run-out off a direct hit.

"(Catching was) hard under the lights, (we needed) more composure. We fight hard but need composure to get over the line," England captain Heather Knight said.

Chinelle Henry of Windies celebrates catching England's Danielle Wyatt. Picture: Getty

And if the scene wasn't intense enough, that same over Campbelle fell to the ground in dramatic fashion after an attempted run out by one of the English fielders hit her in the back. She courageously soldiered on.

But for England, the damage was done - and the West Indies won with three balls to spare, before celebrating the four-wicket win liked they'd won the tournament.

The side will take some serious swagger into Friday's contest.

"(The semi-final agaisnt Australia is) not going to be easy, they're coming off a loss, but we need to focus on as a team what we need to do," said West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor.