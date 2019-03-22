Aussie opponents to start new-look Davis Cup revealed

The Davis Cup schedule is out!

Australia will kick off their campaign in the new-look Davis Cup against Colombia in Madrid on November 19.

The week-long event in the Spanish capital starts on November 18 with Lleyton Hewitt's side playing their second and final Group D clash against fourth-ranked Belgium on November 20.

All matches are best of three sets, with two singles and a doubles match with the top 18 nations in world tennis competing.

The teams are competing in six groups in the group stage with the six group winners plus the two best second placed teams, based on percentage of sets won, progressing to the quarter-finals.

SCHEDULE

Monday, November 18

Croatia v Russia

Canada v Italy

Belgium v Colombia

Tuesday, November 19

Argentina v Chile

France v Japan

Kazakhstan v Netherlands

Spain v Russia

USA v Canada

Australia v Colombia

Wednesday, November 20

Argentina v Germany

Serbia v Japan

Great Britain v Netherlands

Croatia v Spain

USA v Italy

Belgium v Australia

Thursday, November 21

France v Serbia

Germany v Chile

Great Britain v Kazakhstan

Quarter-final: Winner Group D v Winner Group F

Friday, November 22

Quarter-final: Winner Group A v Runner Up (best second place)

Quarter-final: Winner Group B v Runner Up (best second place)

Quarter-final: Winner Group E v Winner Group C

Saturday, November 23

Semi-finals

Sunday, November 24

Final

