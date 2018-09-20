Menu
Australia summed up in one post

20th Sep 2018 4:50 PM

A HEROIC Aussie bloke has summed up what it means live in this incredible nation of ours in one Facebook post.

Perth resident Sean Steele began his hilarious list of events by describing an Australian waking up to his alarm at 6.30am - still wearing their high-vis jacket from yesterday.

From there it goes from scarily realistic, to hilarious and ridiculous by covering off the ludicrous major news stories of the day, including the Liberal leadership spill and the strawberry sabotage.

Needless to say, the post has gone viral.

Make sure you click "See more" below to read the full post in all its glory.

