Ryan: Socceroos must want it more

Mat Ryan was shouting at the top of his lungs, imploring his outfield teammates to speed up their passing play, correct their awry attacking shape, and start winning the duels Jordan were claiming.

Even days after the 1-0 opening Asian Cup loss, the goalkeeper couldn't shake the feeling the Socceroos simply didn't want it enough.

And on the eve of a tie with Palestine set to have big ramifications for their chances of progressing, he's pledged Australia will rectify the disaster and make their country proud.

"Maybe we thought it was just going to happen for us instead of having to go out there and actually do the things we had set out to do," Ryan said.

"It was going to require us going out and getting on the front foot and doing all those things. Perhaps we had a little bit of a mindset where it was just going to unfold for us, for whatever reason that was.

"We were just going through the motions a little bit. We got that big wake-up call in that respect, and obviously now we know.

"You saw with the opposition when they scored their goal and celebrated the victory after, and the desperation with which they were defending, just how much it meant to them.

"When we don't come out and want it more than the opposition, a day like that can happen. I think that's the biggest learning curve we had from that.

"We're going to show we have learned from that from the start of this next game."

It was clear how much the result meant to Jordan. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Ryan was vital to stopping Australia going down a second goal minutes after the first, stretching magnificently to tip a free-kick onto the crossbar.

Jordan's counterattacking success forced the Brighton and Hove Albion man into action several times despite the Socceroos' astonishing 77 per cent possession.

Injury has hit the team hard and coach Graham Arnold may only have 16 outfield players from which to pick his XI against Palestine, with Mat Leckie out until the knockout phase, Andrew Nabbout and Josh Risdon under a heavy injury cloud and Tom Rogic also in doubt.

Despite the setbacks, the mood remains relaxed inside camp, with players laughing and joking at training.

Fans have every right to ask questions after this performance. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Regardless, Ryan declared the squad was under no illusions about the seriousness of the task ahead and what it means to fans back home.

"With all that external noise, they obviously have a right to be critical, to be disappointed," he said.

"We're all just focused on this next job, wanting to go out there and right the wrongs and make Australia proud in this next performance.

"Suspensions and injuries are a part of the game. It's all about dealing with the circumstances you've been dealt and going out there and doing your best.

"Just as much as if we'd had the likes of guys who are injured, Aaron Mooy, Andrew Nabbout, if they were fit it wouldn't necessarily mean we'd win the game, just as much as it means if they're not being fit that we can't win the game either.

"Whingeing or crying about not having the right team, doing any of that is going to change anything. Regardless of the personnel we believe we have the principles and the philosophy as a team, everything that's required as a team to be a successful team."

