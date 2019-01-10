Menu
Australian Mitchell Marsh has spent two days in hospital with a gastro bug. Picture: AAP
Cricket

Aussies forced into late change as Marsh hospitalised

10th Jan 2019 12:46 PM

Ashton Turner has been added to Australia's squad and might make his ODI debut in Sydney, where Mitchell Marsh has been floored with a gastro bug.

Coach Justin Langer has revealed Marsh, after his axing from the Test squad, has spent two days in hospital.

Australia's three-match series against India starts on Saturday at the SCG, with Langer confirming that Marsh will not be considered for selection.

 

MORE TO COME

 

