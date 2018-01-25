Australia Day forecast in Bundy

STAY SAFE: Go to the beach early before a possible late storm on Australia Day.

HEAD to the beach early and enjoy the sunshine before a potential summer thunderstorm hits Bundaberg in the late afternoon.

That's the word from the Bureau of Meteorology for the Australia Day weather forecast.

BoM forecaster Annabell Ford said it was looking like a mostly fine day with any rain likely to be in the late afternoon and into the evening.

"It will be partly cloudy with about a 50 per cent chance of showers,” she said.

"Nothing too heavy, although possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon.”

Ms Ford said a coastal trough combined with some instability was driving the potential for a thunderstorm, however it was more likely it would simply result in scattered showers.

"Storms are not too likely, it's mostly just the odd shower,” she said.

With a top temperature of 31 degrees, it will be spot on average for this time of year.

Light winds are forecast to become easterly at 15 to 20km/h during the morning before becoming lighter during the evening.

"There'll just be a bit of a sea breeze throughout the day,” Ms Ford said.

The region's beaches will see low tide in the morning about 10.30am before the tide builds and reaches high tide about 4pm.

Beachgoers are urged to swim between the red and yellow flags with lifesavers on duty at Kellys, Nielson, Oaks, Moore Park and Elliott Heads beaches.