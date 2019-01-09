Australia Day cent sale is coming

FUN DAY: Shirley Baldwin from the QCWA is looking forward to the group's next hoy and cent sale.

WANT to celebrate Australia Day with the QCWA?

Why not join the Hinkler branch for a hoy and cent sale on January 26 from 1.30pm?

The event will be held at the North Progress Hall on Queen St.

A cost of $2 includes homemade afternoon tea and money raised from the hoy and cent sale will benefit local Bundaberg charities.

For more information, phone Shirley Baldwin on 41521204 or 0403880059.

In Monday's social notices, the event was incorrectly published as being held on January 29.

The correct day for the event is Saturday, January 26.