Australia Day award winners announced in ceremony

GIN GIN’S Wendi Guy has been named Citizen of the Year at the Bundaberg Region Australia Day awards this morning.

Ms Guy has been involved with many community organisations including the Gin Gin Theatrical Society, Gin Gin Markets, the Neighbourhood Centre, Gin Gin Historical Society, Landcare, Gin Gin Rugby League Sports Club, the Show Society and many more.

For 28 years Wendi has been with the Gin Gin Rural Fire Brigade and she has served with the Gin Gin SES for the past 18 years.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was terrific to recognise Ms Guy for her hard work and dedication.

“Wendi has made a remarkable contribution to the community in many roles,” he said.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of country towns and Wendi’s big heart beats strong and proud.

“It was a genuine pleasure to present her with the prestigious award as Bundaberg Region 2020 citizen of the year.”

Taking out Young Citizen of the Year was Simon Rathbone.

Whether it’s travelling to remote indigenous communities or being a driving force in local charity events like Relay for Life, Cane 2 coral and 40 Hour Famine, Simon always gives his all.

Simon has done fundraising for mental health and suicide prevention organisations, including participating in the Lifeline Out of the Shadows and Into the Light Walks and fundraising for RUOK Days and Headspace.

Shirley Baldwin was named Senior Citizen of the year with Angels Community Group crowns Community Group of the Year.

Community Event of the Year went to the Shalom College Confraternity Rugby League and Netball carnival which saw 1600 players, about 50 coaching staff as well as support staff, officials, guests, and thousands of family members make their way to the region.

Bundaberg Regional Council’s Australia Day awards recognise individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the region and achieved exceptional results in community service, sporting, creative, environmental and business endeavours.

Nominations are assessed by a community panel.