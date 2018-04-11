Boomers feeling the NBA love

Brad Newley in action for Australia against Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games.

AUSTRALIA coach Andrej Lemanis says the Commonwealth Games squad is feeling the love from their Boomers brethren in the NBA.

The likes of Ben Simmons, Joe Ingles, Patty Mills, Matthew Dellavedova and Aron Baynes and the rest of Australia's contingent in the NBA were unavailable for selection for the Gold Coast as the world's best competition is approaching the playoffs.

The Australian squad has exclusively come from the domestic NBL ranks and faces Scotland in Saturday's semi-final after winning all three of their pool matches.

The Boomers have built a strong team culture across the NBA, European-based and NBL players who cherish any opportunity to wear the green-and-gold singlet .

Angus Brandt dunks against Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games.

Ingles, who has been starring for the Utah Jazz this season, sent a special message to the Boomers before the Commonwealth Games got underway.

"(Ingles) spoke about, not only wishing us luck, but how fortunate the group was to be able to play for their country on a stage like this and to enjoy the experience,'' Lemanis said.

"The other thing you notice is any sort of Basketball Australia (social media) post, all the likes from Patty Mills, Dellavedova, all those sorts of guys, always liking all those posts.

"We know that they are watching and certainly supporting us and wishing us well.''

Australia's NBA players will be available for selection for next year's World Cup in China and the Tokyo Olympics where a full-strength Boomers should be in the hunt for a medal.