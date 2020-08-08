Cruel World Cup snub hits Australians

Australian cricket fans will have to wait an extra two years to see the world’s best T20 talent while our women’s team was also dealt a blow.

The 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup - postponed by the coronavirus pandemic - will be staged in Australia in 2022, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced today (AEDT).

India will host the 2021 edition as planned, the global governing body said, while the 50-over Women's World Cup, scheduled for next year in New Zealand, has been postponed until 2022.

The ICC last month announced that the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup could not take place as planned in Australia from October this year.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement: "We now have absolute clarity on the future of ICC events, enabling all of our members to focus on the rescheduling of lost international and domestic cricket.

"We will now proceed as planned with the men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India and host the 2022 edition in Australia."

ICC acting chairman Imran Khwaja said health and safety had been the top priority.

"The decisions the board have taken today are in the best interests of the sport, our partners and importantly our fans," he added.

In response to the decision, Cricket Australian interim CEO Nick Hockley said: "It has been a challenging time for everyone and we would like to thank all the fans who purchased tickets and supported the T20 World Cup in 2020.

"This decision gives Australia something to look forward to in 2022. It also gives us a good chance of safely welcoming fans into the outstanding venues across the country to enjoy watching the world's best cricketers compete in this major global event."

However, the call to delay Australia's World Cup until 2022, while allowing India to host the T20 showpiece event, has not gone down well with everyone. Cricket writer, podcaster and commentator Geoff Lemon wrote on Twitter: "India, with 2 million confirmed covid cases (and who knows how many more with a case to test ratio of 1 in 11) is apparently supposed to be fine to host a T20 World Cup a year from now. Righto."

The men have been hit hard by the ICC’s decision.

Australian cricket writer and broadcaster Adam Collins was dismayed by the calls made for both the men's and women's tournaments, saying they reflect India's power in the cricketing world.

"If you ever needed proof of everything you ever knew to be true about how world cricket works, here it is," he tweeted.

"As for the Women's World Cup? Delayed by 12 months. Despite the fact that NZ - a country that has all-but eradicated Covid - was to host it. I mean, what can you say?

"Yet another deeply disappointing day for world cricket. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) will coin it in though, so well played them."

COVID-19 has played havoc with the global sporting calendar but international cricket has resumed behind closed doors in England, with the host nation currently taking on Pakistan in a three-match Test series.

The format of the 2021 T20 World Cup will remain as it was for 2020 and all teams that qualified for that event will now participate in India in 2021.

A new qualification process will be run for the 2022 edition in Australia.

The format of the postponed Women's World Cup will remain as it was for 2021. Five teams have already qualified for the event and that will stand for 2022.

The original global qualification event to determine the final three teams will now be held in 2021.

