Aussie cave rescuers to receive medals

Dr. Richard “Harry” Harris who helped rescue the trapped soccer team in a Thai cave swill received a medal for his heroic efforts. Picture: Greg Higgs.

NINE Australians involved in the Thai cave rescue will receive medals from Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove to honour their efforts.

Those to be acknowledged at a ceremony tomorrow include Dr Richard 'Harry' Harris, Craig Challen and Chief Petty Officer Troy Eather.

The medals will be presented at a special thank you reception at Government House in Canberra, also involving Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

Dr Richard Harris with his dive partner, West Australian vet Craig Challen. Picture: Facebook/Blue Label Diving.

It will be the first time the rescuers have been reunited since returning to Australia on July 13.

Mr Turnbull has previously described the effort to rescue 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach as one of the most extraordinary acts of heroism, professionalism, discipline and teamwork.

Adelaide anaesthetist Dr Harris and his dive partner, retired Perth vet Mr Challen, were among an international team of cave-diving experts who freed the boys and their soccer coach.

The "Wild Boars" soccer team and a Thai Navy SEAL (right) following their rescue. Picture: Linh Pham/Getty Images.

Also heavily involved was Chief Petty Officer Eather, a Royal Australian Navy clearance diving team specialist liaison officer.

Thailand's ambassador to Australia, Australia's ambassador to Thailand, the acting Chief of the Defence Force, acting Australian Federal Police Commissioner and other senior government representatives will be attending.

The names of the AFP medal recipients are being withheld until the ceremony.