Aussies’ plan to put Poms on the ropes in WC blockbuster

Australia are ready to show they have the bowling armoury to counteract England's batting big guns in Tuesday's blockbuster World Cup clash at Lord's.

Tuesday's match between the two arch-rivals has taken on even more meaning, with England's shock loss to Sri Lanka now putting a semi-final spot at risk.

Australia and England have already met once since the defending champions' touched down in the country, with Australia winning a warm-up match in Southampton.

That game included very few of England's top-line batsmen, with former player Paul Collingwood even being brought on as a sub-fielder at one stage.

But still the likes of Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali all figured against an attack missing Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, as the hosts were all out for 285 chasing 298.

Australia's bowling coach Adam Griffith said that game, along with England's efforts through the tournament, had given his team their blueprint.

"We saw in the practice game that although they didn't have all their big guns playing ... when we execute well and do what we do really well then hopefully that's good enough against a team like that," he said.

"We'll have a few things up our sleeves from watching them through the tournament.

"We don't want to make things too complicated. We still want to keep things simple and do what we do really, really well. We'll back our guys in.

"When we're at our best and we're swinging the ball early and we're doing our stuff through the middle and the end we can be a pretty good bowling unit too."

A loss to Australia on Tuesday would throw even more concern on England's finals hopes.

If they were to drop their last matches to Australia, New Zealand and India - all teams they haven't beaten at a World Cup in 27 years - Bangladesh would need to win two of their last three to knock them out.

But still, Tuesday's match pits some of the World Cup's best players against each other.

Australia arguably have the best opening bowling combination, with Cummins and Starc combining for 26 wickets between them at 22.31.

Meanwhile, England are renowned as the most dangerous batting team in the game, with their run-rate of 6.31 since the last World Cup the highest of all teams.

Four of their top seven have a strike-rate of above 115 for the tournament, headlined by Eoin Morgan's world-record 17 sixes against Afghanistan last week.

"But, again, you look at the balls they hit for four and six and ultimately what we're trying to do is make them hit our good balls for four and six," Griffith said.

"If we do that enough, hopefully we'll create opportunities to take wickets." Joe Root is also crucial, sitting third in the run-scoring charts with 424 at 84.8.