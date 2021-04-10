Aussies in Bali get COVID jabs quicker in luxury hotel hubs

Australians in Bali are being vaccinated for COVID-19 quicker than they would be at home.

Luxury hotels have been converted into vaccination hubs and thousands of people are receiving jabs daily.

Margaret Barry OMA, the founder and leader of education-based Charity Bali Children Foundation, received her first jab on April 3.

"Bali's vaccination program was announced on social media on April 1 and a friend contacted me to say it was not an April Fool's joke. We immediately pulled together a group of Australians and reported to the Intercontinental Hotel in Jimbaran two days later where we received our first vaccination," Dame Margaret said.

The resort's ballroom was converted into a clinic with socially distanced queues for registration, then on to have a jab followed by a ten-minute rest area. Each was issued a vaccination certificate. On Thursday a further 5,000 shots were given at another hub in Kuta's chic Beachwalk shopping mall.

Australian Margaret Barry has had the AstraZeneca vaccine in Bali. Picture. Lukman S. Bintoro

"Bali is working to its strengths with these enormous spaces that are virtually open air which is ideal for social distancing. There are vast ballrooms and big parking areas. The entire experience was exceptionally efficient," Dame Margaret said.

Over two days, thousands of people were vaccinated at the Jimbaran clinic including hospitality workers who were allotted a dose as a priority group.

According to the Minister for Tourism and the Creative economy, Sandiaga Uno - the government aims to have 70 per cent of Bali's 4.3 million residents vaccinated by June.

"Following President Joko Widodo's direction, the vaccination program is part of our priority to open Bali to international tourism in June-July this year," Mr Sandiaga said.

Bali's provincial government named three popular tourist regions of Ubud, Nusa Dua, and Sanur as 'green' zones and vaccination hubs.

Australian Margaret Barry’s confirmation of her Astra Zeneca vaccine in Bali. Picture. Lukman S. Bintoro

Sanur resident, Brett Woodhouse, an Adelaide native and a professional event planner with Botanic Weddings had his first jab in Sanur's Hyatt Regency resort.

"It was incredibly seamless organised and easy. All I had to do was turn up with the correct paperwork which included my passport, visa, and proof that I am a resident of Sanur. The whole service, including the vaccine, was free," Mr Woodhouse said.

Indonesia is currently using the AstraZeneca vaccine with another supply from China's Sinovac. The Australians all reported that they had the AZ shot and that they will be called for a second round in May via WhatsApp.

"I believe that 95 per cent of Sanur's population has now had the first jab. It's an aggressive and successful strategy. It's very impressive how well this is being rolled out," Mr Woodhouse said.

The fast-paced project is not confined to the tourist regions.

Dame Margaret said staff at Bali Children Foundation - a non-profit organization that educates children in the poorest areas - have all had their first injection.

"The work we do is risky to us personally. Even our people who teach at tiny schools in remote villages have had it. The government is getting right out into the villages to beat this virus," Dame Margaret said.

Originally published as Aussies in Bali get COVID jabs quicker in luxury hotel hubs