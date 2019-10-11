Aussies no longer have this meaty argument at dinner

From 1994 to 2017 the price of chicken only went up 26% which might sound like a lot, but if you compare that to beef at 93% or even lamb at 162% it’s quite remarkable.

THE family fight over who gets to break the wish bone is sadly becoming a thing of the past, as new findings reveal nearly two-thirds of Australians no longer take part in the longstanding roast dinner tradition.

The independent 'Chicken is King' report was designed to help Red Rooster, Oporto and Chicken Treat better understand Australia's appetite for chicken.

According to the study, Queensland women in their forties and South Australian women in their 50s are the most likely to try their luck at snapping the wish bone.

Although the tradition isn't as popular as it once was, the same cannot be said for Australia's love of chicken, with the average Aussie devouring a staggering 49 kilograms of barbecued, fried or roast chicken every year- numbers that make Australians the highest consumers of chicken in the western world.

Craveable Brands chief executive officer Brett Houldin who heads up the popular chicken restaurant brands across Australia said roast chicken, particularly in Queensland, was one of the most popular meals and was surprised that new generations were missing out on what people in the 70s, 80s, and 90s took for granted.

"Those of us who grew up during those times would remember the sibling rivalry over who would snap the wishbone," he said.

The report by Pure Profile found one in 12 Australians consume chicken on a daily basis and that overall breast meat (55%) was the most popular followed by thigh (25%), leg (13%) and wing (7%).

Australian's most favourite part of a roast chicken

"Aussies are known as a nation of lamb lovers, but the 'Chicken is King' report shows chicken is the meat of choice in Australian households," Mr Houldin said.

"Chicken breast meat is an all-round Aussie favourite and West Australian men aged 18 to 29 are the biggest breast lovers in the country."

Mr Houldin said just like rugby league, Queensland and New South Wales could not agree on their favourite type of chicken. Maroons supporters prefer to eat roast chicken while the Blues prefer barbecued.

"The State of Origin divide aside, it is Victorians who are eating the most chicken with 63% eating it at least twice a week," Mr Houldin said.

He said the affordability of chicken had made it a family favourite.

At the end of World War II, Australians ate 10 times more beef and veal than chicken but that's now reversed and Australians eat twice as much chicken than beef and almost five times more chicken than lamb.

When it came to the tough overall question about how Australians liked their chicken to be cooked, the report found 65 per cent still loved a good roast, 18 per cent chose fried and 16 per cent couldn't go past barbecued.