Aussies are better than their leaders

Actor and comedian Magda Szubanski addresses the crowd at a street party following the announcement of the same sex marriage vote result, at Taylor Square, in Sydney. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

ONE year ago, Australians came together, at a time of adversity, to shape our nation as a fairer and more equal place.

Many will still be feeling a mix of emotions. The Federal Government put the LGBTIQ+ community through a tough and gruelling postal vote process.

However in response, everyday Australians provided the leadership that our political leaders failed to provide for over a decade. Ultimately we did our country proud. Love had a landslide victory.

In homes, streets and neighbourhoods across the country, Australians stood up and gave the campaign for YES everything they had. We all remember the rainbow signs, the posters, the T-shirts and the stickers that dotted the landscape.

We remember the announcement on 15 November that told us that Australians believed in marriage equality and that they supported the LGBTIQ+ community.

The vote was an affirmation of our national values of fairness and equality and it paved the way for a year of beautiful weddings. It also brought about sadness for those who lost partners before they could marry on Australian soil.

Let's be very clear about who the hard fought victory of last year belongs to. It belongs to the many ordinary Australians across the breadth of this country that campaigned in an extraordinary way for a very long time.

They worked extremely hard, either to be treated equally themselves or for the rights and dignity of LGBTIQ+ mates, family, colleagues, and neighbours.

Together, we rallied against all odds, supporting one another as we felt the weight of an appalling campaign from the "NO" side. They chose a strategy to target the most vulnerable members of the LGBTIQ+ community - the trans and gender diverse community and young children in same-sex and gender diverse parented families.

While the one-year anniversary of marriage equality is a time for celebration, thousands of Australians still carry the scars of a cruel campaign which threw millions of dollars to harm innocent people.

Despite of all this, together we were able to move our country forward and show that love wins over hate.

The marriage equality movement started when a small group of determined activists spoke out against the changes to Australian law that prevented loving same-sex couples from having their relationships recognised through marriage.

Over time many organisations, such as Australian Marriage Equality, which was founded in 2004, along with countless community advocates, helped grow public and parliamentary support for marriage equality.

For more than a decade, Australians engaged in lobbying politicians, made submissions to senate inquires, and attended rallies. For some, marriage equality was the first issue to galvanise them take such actions.

They had conversation after conversation, sustained by an unwavering belief that justice could be achieved.

Last year, thousands of young people enrolled to vote for the first time, to support LGBTIQ+ friends and family members or even people they had never met.

An outpouring of joy in Prince Regent Park in Sydney after the yes vote was announced. Picture: David Moir/AAP

As we reflect on the marriage equality movement, we can be inspired by the heroism of those who campaigned long and hard for equality and the many who refused to take no for an answer and show the full extent of political hardship the campaign faced.

Our movement demonstrated how the passion for reform brought people together across the political spectrum and how we united city and country, corporates and unions, young and old. From the grassroots up, people were driven to work incredibly hard to move Australia forward.

This passion still reverberates a year on. The momentum for equality has continued. Having gone through an unnecessary postal survey, Australians have clearly shown that they will not broker any discrimination against LGBTIQ+ people.

The recent support for the removal of legislation that discriminates against LGBTIQ+ students and teachers provides strong proof of this. Indeed, public support was so strong that federal legislation will protect rather than discriminate against these groups.

We hope the message of the marriage equality movement is that when our politicians let us down, you can trust Australians to stand up for what is right.

There has never been a more important time to celebrate and emphasise the power of everyday people to pave a pathway towards a better, fairer and more equitable Australia.

The campaign for marriage equality features in Australia Says Yes airing on SBS on November 15 at 7:30pm.

Dr Shirleene Robinson and Alex Greenwich MP are authors of "Yes Yes Yes: Australia's Journey to Marriage equality" and board members of Australian Marriage Equality.