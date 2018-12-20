PM’s secret trip to see Aussie troops

PM Scott Morrison has recommitted Australia’s troops to the Middle East on a secret pre-Christmas trip to Iraq just hours after the US announced it would withdraw all troops from Syria. Picture Kym Smith

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has recommitted Australia's troops to the Middle East on a secret pre-Christmas trip to Iraq just hours after the US announced it would withdraw all troops from Syria.

The Prime Minister has also vowed to keep fighting ISIS, while US President Donald Trump declared today US troops would withdraw from Syria now the terrorist organisation had been "defeated".

"We will continue to work side by side with Iraqis, Afghans and our Coalition partners to destroy Da'esh and Al Qaeda," Mr Morrison said in a statement today after visiting the troops.

He added that during the visit he had met with the Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi to "reinforce our ongoing commitment to fighting Da'esh and its sympathisers".

Hours earlier, the Trump administration announced it would pull all US troops out of Syria.

In a tweet, Mr Trump declared ISIS had been "defeated".

News Corp has contacted Defence Minister Christopher Pyne's office for comment on the US move to withdraw troops.

Mr Morrison secretly travelled to Iraq on Wednesday to meet special forces soldiers and other Australian Defence Force personnel training the Iraqi Army to combat Islamic State.

"I understand it's a sacrifice - I understand it's a big thing to be away from your family at this time of year - and that's why I've decided to come just to say thank you from one Australian to another," he told troops at the Taji Military Complex north of a Baghdad.

It was the Liberal prime minister's first visit to the Middle East after taking on the top job in August.

A planned visit to Afghanistan was cancelled due to operational security reasons, on advice from the Chief of the Australian Defence Force.

As he broke bread with hundreds of soldiers across Iraq from before dawn until well after dark, Mr Morrison repeatedly stressed he would honour their contributions long after their active service.

He acknowledged that for many troops it would be the first Christmas away from their families and friends. Others had endured the tyranny of distance many times before.

"On behalf of my family, to you and your families, I want to say thank you very much for your service," Mr Morrison said.

"But I also want to thank you as a prime minister, as the leader of the government, as a member of the Australian Parliament, on behalf of our entire nation."

Tens of thousands of Australian soldiers have served in the region since 2001.

There are now about 800 Australian soldiers deployed in Iraq and Australia's main logistical hub in the Middle East.

Roughly 300 of these troops are involved in Task Force Taji. The rotating group has trained almost 40,000 Iraqi soldiers since its mission began in 2015.

Its focus has gradually shifted from delivering frontline training to mentoring Iraqi security forces.

Under their guidance, Iraqi supervisors now teach their own troops infantry skills such as cordoning, searching, ambushing and marksmanship.

During a bi-laterial meeting with Mr Morrison, the Iraqi prime minister stressed the need for ongoing security co-operation to liberate Iraq from the Islamic State terrorist organisation, and on improving economic relations to drive investment and jobs.

He described terrorism and poverty as "common enemies" of Iraq and its people.

"The stability of Iraq is the stability of the region, and the stability of the region would be stability for the whole world," Mr Adbul-Mahdi said.

Along with its contribution to an international effort to conquer Islamic State, Australia is a major contributor of humanitarian aid to Iraq.

Australia has supplied $180 million to Iraq between 2014 and 2020.

While Islamic State militants are largely suppressed in Iraq, the leaders did not canvass any significant reduction in the number of Australian troops or amount of aid.

Instead, they discussed how Australian aid could be better spent on reconstruction works and delivering essential services to all regions of Iraq.

"That's what will make them independent, free and sovereign," Mr Morrison told an AAP reporter who travelled with the prime minister to the Middle East.

