Aussie troops return after humanitarian training mission

Task Force Deputy Commander Lieutenant Colonel Adam Shockley United States Air Force, Task Force Commander Colonel Shinobu Yamamoto Japanese Air Self-Defence Force and Task Force Deputy Commander Wing Commander Alan Brown Royal Australian Air Force discuss operational matters during Exercise Cope North 21 in Guam. The task force co-ordinated humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions de

AUSTRALIAN troops will return to the country after a training exercise in Guam.

Forces from Australia, the United States and Japan came together at the annual trilateral Exercise Cope North held at the United States' Andersen Air Force Base over the past month.

Townsville RAAF Commanding Officer of the 383 Squadron Wing Commander Alan Brown served as the Deputy Commander of the Multinational Task Force as it rehearsed humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenarios.

More than 2000 military personnel and 95 aircraft participated in the exercise.

Wing Commander Brown said despite coronavirus limitations and language barriers troops from participating nations were able to fully integrate their teams.

"The purpose of the (task force) is to combine all three nations into a single trilateral force," he said.

Capt. Brianna Pauser a U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron flies a C-130J Super Hercules over Angaur, Palau, during Exercise Cope North 21.

Combined, the three forces played out a scenario based on a natural disaster on an island in the Indo-Pacific region where troops focused on establishing expeditionary airfields to deliver humanitarian relief.

It is a scenario that Wing Commander Brown, who was raised in North Queensland, is no stranger to.

"The humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission was to support a whole-of-government response to a small island nation north of Australia, which had been severely impacted by a typhoon," Wing Commander Brown said.

"My role was to provide higher headquarters guidance to the trilateral forces deploying forward in support of the mission."

Commander of the Australian Task Group, Group Captain Nathan Christie said the exercise demonstrated the shared commitment and vision for a secure and stable Indo-Pacific region.

Personnel were tested for COVID-19 when they left Guam and will complete mandatory state or territory quarantine.

