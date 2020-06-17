Aussie travellers urged to do ‘patriotic duty’

Australia's tourism minister will today urge Australians to do their "patriotic duty" by holidaying in their backyard.

Simon Birmingham will tell the National Press Club there's an enormous potential to replace the vanished overseas travellers with Australians.

Nearly 10 million Australians travelled overseas last year spending $65 billion in foreign destinations.

That money would go a long way to helping domestic tourism operators reeling from the bushfires and coronavirus pandemic.

"For those Australians who can afford to do so, we want them to feel an almost patriotic duty to get out and support the jobs and small businesses of their fellow citizens by having whatever Aussie holiday they can," he will say.

"That could mean instead of the beaches of Bali, it could be the beaches of Byron Bay."

Wategos Beach, Byron Bay.

South Australia yesterday announced it would reopen its borders to people from Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania from today.

Queensland is expected to reopen to interstate visitors from July 10, midway through the NSW school holidays.

The closure of state borders has been a sticking point in preventing Australians from holidaying farther afield throughout the country.

The tourism and hospitality sectors have been the hardest hit by the virus.

About three in 10 accommodation and food sector jobs have been lost since mid-March, the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows.

Just 750 foreign tourists arrived in Australia in May, compared with nearly 458,000 in the same month last year.

Canberra Airport managing director Stephen Byron says the sooner the trans-Tasman bubble opens the better for the economy. Picture: Kym Smith

It comes as Canberra Airport managing director Stephen Byron pushes for Canberra-Wellington flights to begin in a fortnight.

In a letter to several cabinet ministers, obtained by The Australian, Mr Byron warns the sooner the trans-Tasman bubble opens the less likely the economy is to take a bigger hit.

"The incremental opening of the trans-Tasman bubble in the first half of July rather than as late as September 1 could be the difference between an economic ­recession or a deep-seated depression," Mr Byron said.

"To this end I would formally request that the Australian government, subject to the prevailing health advice, consider approving flights from Wellington to Canberra; to commence in the period between 1 July 2020 and 14 July 2020 and run on a daily basis thereafter; and no quarantine ­restrictions be placed on arriving passengers."