Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Nicholas Carr is facing four months in jail. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro
Australian Nicholas Carr is facing four months in jail. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro
Crime

Aussie tradie gets jail for Bali fly-kicking attack

by Ondy Harvard
29th Oct 2019 5:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Adelaide tradie Nicholas Carr faces four months in a Bali jail for his brutal "fly-kicking" assault of a motorcyclist in August.

"The defendant is guilty as alleged in article 351 of the Indonesian Criminal Code," said Prosecutor I Made Gide Bamaxs Wira Wibowo, who also called for a four-month jail term to be reduced for time already served.

A viral video of Carr brutally kicking a Bali motorcyclist from his scooter in a shower of sparks went immediately viral in August.

Now the 26-year-old builder's apprentice could be back in Australia before Christmas

Denpasar District Court heard that because Carr confessed his guilt and regretted his actions, made a 'peace agreement' with the victim of the assault, Wayan Wirawan and that he paid compensation for cost medical costs and damages he was due a lighter sentence.

More Stories

Show More
australia bali crime fly-kicking attack

Top Stories

    Bail for pair accused of assaulting tourists

    Bail for pair accused of assaulting tourists

    News A pair of young men appeared in court in Bundy today in connection with an alleged assault on a group of tourists.

    The Windmill Cafe’s plan to keep it green

    premium_icon The Windmill Cafe’s plan to keep it green

    News The Windmill Cafe in Bargara has big dreams to stay green

    Kelly’s hits the beach with third Bundy cafe

    premium_icon Kelly’s hits the beach with third Bundy cafe

    News Coffee at Kelly’s is venturing to the sea with a new store set to open at Burnett...