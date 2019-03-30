Aussie tennis players show best and worst

THE good and bad of Australian tennis were on display during the Miami Masters over the past week.

Good was when Ashleigh Barty moved into the top 10 of the world rankings when she defeated Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals.

Bad of course had to be Nick Kyrgios who put on one of his usual displays of bad sportsmanship when he was defeated in the fourth round by Croatia's Borna Coric.

Barty's recent rise to the top of world tennis has been a great story in itself after she had taken time out to play cricket.

At the beginning of her tennis career everything looked great and she was expected to become Australian's number one woman player.

Barty had won the Junior Wimbledon championship and in 2013 had made the doubles finals at Wimbledon, US and Australian Opens.

It was a surprise when Barty gave up tennis for cricket, but she suggested that the friendships of a team sport were an attraction for her.

A season with the Brisbane Heat had her score 39 in her first appearance for the team but she struggled for the rest of the year. Barty decided to return to tennis and in hindsight that decision was the smartest one of her young career.

With women earning equal pay on the professional tennis tours I am sure in the long run Ash Barty will have a secure financial future.

Yesterday's win in the semi- final against Anett Kontaveit will mean Barty will earn either $967,000 for a loss or $1.89 million for a win.

This amount for just one tennis tournament would be more than she could earn in a whole career of women's Big Bash cricket.

Barty will know just how far up the ranking ladder she has gone when the WTA releases them next week.

Back to the bad of the serial offender, Kyrgios, who was having trouble with some spectators during his match.

When he used some foul language towards the spectator he received a point penalty which helped lead to his loss of the match.

He then smashed a couple of rackets and then sarcastically congratulated the umpire on his control of the match.

After the match he said that the spectators may have paid money to see him play but they just kept yelling out stupid things that he was not going to put up with any more.

Maybe this guy was someone who had paid good money in the past only to get Kyrgios when he was tanking and not putting in any effort.

If he keeps behaving like a spoilt brat I am sure that poor Nick can expect more of these spectators to get under his skin.