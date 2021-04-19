Aussie stuns tennis after umpire howler

It's amazing what Astra Sharma can do when the umpires score her matches correctly.

The West Australian saw her world ranking plummet to 165 after she had a game stolen from her by an umpire at an event in Colombia earlier this month.

But she's responded in the best way possible, winning the first WTA title of her career on Monday morning by upsetting 27th-ranked Ons Jabeaur in the final of the Charleston 250 in South Carolina.

Sharma rallied after a rough start to win 2-6 7-5 6-1 and was visibly shocked by her success.

"To come out of this with a win, it's really unexpected, it's amazing for me, I have no words," Sharma told the press, after her win. "It hasn't really sunk in that I won, I'm so happy."

Sharma, who beat a top-30 player for the first time in three attempts, broke Tunisian top seed Jabeur three times in the third set to give herself a chance to serve out the match, which she did in style with a love game.

"There's so many weeks where you come so close, and it's rare to finally end a week on a win," Sharma said. "Two years ago in Bogota, when I was so close, the nerves got the better of me."

"This time, I was a lot more calm and just held my nerve really well," Sharma added. "Especially with Ons playing such high-level tennis in the first, I thought I did well to just reset in the second and just keep making her come up with the same shots."

The Singapore-born Australian, who reached the 2019 Australian Open mixed doubles final with compatriot John-Patrick Smith, became the sixth first-time singles winner on the WTA tour this year.

Sharma, who has been ranked as high as 85th in the world, is projected to rise to 120th on the strength of the victory in her second career singles final.

Jabeur, who has climbed to a career-high ranking since becoming the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final at the 2020 Australian Open, used her wide array of weapons to dominate the first set, mixing deep ground strokes with lobs and angled passing shots to build a 5-1 lead and pocketing the set without facing a break point.

Sharma gained the first break of the second set for a 3-1 lead. Jabeur immediately broke back and they went with serve to the 12th game in which Jabeur led 40-15 before the Aussie won four straight points to take the set - sealing it when she raced forward to reach a drop shot and scooped the ball back past Jabeur.

After they traded breaks early in the third, Sharma won the final four games to triumph.

"I thought Ons played an amazing first set," Sharma said. "I didn't know, really, what to do. She was wrong-footing me, she was dropshotting me, she was making me cover a lot of court, and I really couldn't read what she was doing."

"I think in the second set, I managed to get a little sniff here and there. And by the third set, it was hot, humid, and I think I was a little bit more energetic than her and my intensity was still the same, so I think that was what eventually gave me the lead."

Way to go @astrasharma !!!!! 🇦🇺 Way to go!!!! What a great week!!!! Couldn’t happen to a nicer kid, all the hard work is worth it.... tough one for @Ons_Jabeur but more to come for her! — Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) April 18, 2021

