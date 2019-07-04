Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A supplied undated image obtained Thursday, June 27, 2019 shows 29-year-old Perth man Alek Sigley who has reportedly been detained in North Korea. (AAP Image/Supplied by Facebook)
A supplied undated image obtained Thursday, June 27, 2019 shows 29-year-old Perth man Alek Sigley who has reportedly been detained in North Korea. (AAP Image/Supplied by Facebook)
Breaking

Aussie student released from North Korea

by Ally Foster
4th Jul 2019 2:37 PM

The Australian student who went missing in North Korea and was feared detained has been found 'safe and well' in China.

Prime Minster Scott Morrison confirmed that Alek Sigley has been released from detention in North Korea and has since arrived safely in China.

"Alek is safe and well. Swedish authorities advised they met with senior officials from the DPRK and raised the issue of Alex's disappearance," Mr Morrison said.

"We were advised that the DPRK have released him from detention and he has safely left the country and I can confirm that he has arrived safely. "

>> The nightmare changes needed to save historic sport from the outrage crowd 

The prime minister extended his "deepest gratitude" to the Swedish authorities for helping Alek get released.

"(This) demonstrates the value of discrete, behind-the-scenes work by officials in solving sensitive consular cases in close partnership with other governments," he said.

"I'm sure we all could not be more pleased. We know he is now safe."

More to come

More Stories

alek sigley australian editors picks located missing north korea

Top Stories

    Minister slams illegal fishing duo

    premium_icon Minister slams illegal fishing duo

    News MINISTER for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner has slammed a father and son duo who were fined for significant black market fishing.

    Parole for teen who stole $2k pokie winnings from woman

    premium_icon Parole for teen who stole $2k pokie winnings from woman

    Crime Metro Hotel pokie winnings thief granted parole

    Farmers gearing up for Bundy Flavours markets

    premium_icon Farmers gearing up for Bundy Flavours markets

    News Get the flavour of Bundy on your plate

    How long new system will take to address GP shortage

    premium_icon How long new system will take to address GP shortage

    News Bundaberg gains priority status for Medicare provider numbers