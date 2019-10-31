Aussie star’s shock break from cricket

GLENN Maxwell has taken a break from cricket after identifying struggles with his mental health.

Maxwell, 31, started the Australian summer in blazing form when he smashed 62 runs off just 28 balls against Sri Lanka on Sunday and executed a brilliant run-out from near the Adelaide Oval boundary.

"Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game," Cricket Australia team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd said.

Catch every ball of the Australia v Sri Lanka Gillette T20 International Series LIVE or On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial>

"Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff."

Hobart Hurricanes opener D'Arcy Short has been called into Australia's T20 squad to replace Maxwell.

"Player welfare is paramount. Glenn has our full support," new high performance boss Ben Oliver said.

"Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria's support staff to ensure Glenn's wellbeing and his reintegration into the game.

Glenn Maxwell in action for the Aussies in their T20 series against Sri Lanka. Pic: SARAH REED

"We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space, and respects their privacy at this time.

"He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer.

"It's important we look after Glenn and all our players."

Maxwell is a star in short-form cricket. Pic: AAP

Maxwell has played seven Tests for Australia but it has been in the shorter forms of the game where he has made his name.

He is considered central to the Aussies' plans for next year's Twenty20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia.

He has been a big hit not only for his country but also in the Big Bash - with the Melbourne Renegades and Stars - as well as the Indian Premier League.

The electrifying strokemaker has played 61 T20 internationals and boasts a high score of 145 not out.

He was a key part of the Aussies' ODI World Cup win in 2015 and was also part of the team that made the World Cup semi-final earlier this year.

He has played 110 ODIs and averages more than 30 with the bat, as well as taking 50 wickets in a dynamic role in his side's middle order.