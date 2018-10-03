Ruby Rose named most ‘dangerous’ celeb

Ruby Rose has made it to the top of a list of celebs that are considered dangerous for US-based internet users. Picture: AP

Ruby Rose has made it to the top of a list of celebs that are considered dangerous for US-based internet users. Picture: AP

AUSSIE actress, Ruby Rose has played some dangerous characters, like an inmate on Orange Is the New Black and a scientist battling a prehistoric shark in The Meg.

But, according to Fox News, the actress herself is now officially dangerous.

Cybersecurity firm McAfee on Tuesday crowned Rose the most dangerous celebrity on the internet because no other celebrity was more likely to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware.

Reality TV star, Kristin Cavallari finished behind Rose at No. 2, followed by actress Marion Cotillard (No. 3), the original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter (No. 4), actress Rose Byrne (No. 5), Debra Messing (No. 6), reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian (No. 7), actress Amber Heard (No. 8), morning TV show host Kelly Ripa (No. 9), and actor Brad William Henke as No 10.

The company said that the survey was undertaken to highlight the danger of clicking on "suspicious" links.

The survey is meant to highlight the danger of clicking on suspicious links.

McAfee urges internet users to consider risks associated with searching for downloadable content and always apply updated security fixes.

Aussie actress Rose Byrne came in at number five. Picture: Getty Images

The company used its own site ratings to compile the celebrity list and used searches on Google, Bing and Yahoo.

"In our hyper-connected world, it's important for consumers to think before they click to be sure that they are landing on safe digital content and protecting themselves from cybersecurity threats that may be used to infect their devices or steal their identity," Gary Davis, Chief Consumer Security Evangelist at McAfee, said on Tuesday.

The original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, was number four. Picture: Supplied

"So whether you're looking up what Ruby did on the latest Orange is the New Black episode, or what Kristin Cavallari wore the latest awards show, make sure you're searching the internet safely."

Rose, an actress and DJ, may have gotten a burst of online interest in the US when she was named to play Batwoman on an upcoming television series.

Ruby Rose’s casting as Batwoman on a US TV series could have seen a spike in interest in her online. Picture: Instagram

The Australian deposes last year's most dangerous celeb, Avril Lavigne. That top 10 also included Bruno Mars, Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik, Celine Dion, Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Katy Perry and Beyonce.

- with Fox News