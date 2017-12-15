Aussie spirit's alive in our region

Helping the community is all in a day's work for Rob Ward and Don Kington.

A TRAVELLER who found himself in a spot of trouble has thanked the locals who came to his aid.

Among the good Samaritans were local police officers and Bundaberg Regional Council Roads and Drainage employees Rob Ward and Don Kington.

Allan Kinsey, from Mansfield in Brisbane, was driving his motor home when it suffered a mechanical failure on the incline in to Childers.

"The location created a hazard for vehicles travelling in both directions," he said.

"When prolonged attempts to contact the vehicle service provider failed, I contacted the Bundaberg police and within minutes senior constables Josh and Adrian from Childers attended and provided safety direction."

Mr Ward and Mr Kington were returning to the depot from a job south of Childers when they spotted Mr Kinsey's plight.

"I just pulled up and asked if he wanted our assistance to pull him up the hill," Mr Ward said.

"Coming up to Christmas the Bruce Highway is extremely busy. Where they were stopped there was nowhere for them to get off the road."

Mr Ward said they were only too happy to help.

"The two gentleman in the RV were overwhelmed by us giving them a hand and it is very rewarding to receive this positive feedback.

"We are on the road and stopped in traffic all the time so I see it as our duty of care to assist or advise motorists whenever we see something that could be a potential safety issue."

Mr Kinsey told the NewsMail "the Australian spirit is alive and practical in your newspaper's regional areas".