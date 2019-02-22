Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scenic Whistler village with snowy Blackcomb mountain in background. Picture: iStock
The scenic Whistler village with snowy Blackcomb mountain in background. Picture: iStock
News

Aussie snowboarder killed in Canada

by Staff writer
22nd Feb 2019 6:15 PM

AN Australian snowboarder has died after being caught up in an avalanche in Canada.

The tragic incident happened in the Whistler Blackcomb ski area on Thursday local time.

The resort confirmed a 42-year-old woman from NSW was caught in an avalanche along with her 36-year-old male companion, C-Fox reports.

The snowboarders were in a permanently closed area above Lakeside Bowl on Blackcomb Mountain, the news outlet reports.

The couple survived the avalanche and were able to call for help.

The woman was taken to Whistler Health Care Centre just before 2.30pm (local time) but later died from her injuries.

The male was later rescued from the area and is believed to be in a stable condition.

Avalanche Canada has reported that a "skier" triggered an avalanche on "a steep, rocky, south-facing slope near Whistler," but would not give any further details.

The male and female triggered a Class 1 avalanche, Whistler Blackcomb said in a news release.

More Stories

avalanche canada editors picks

Top Stories

    BYWASH MYSTERY: What happened to blonde in blue dress?

    premium_icon BYWASH MYSTERY: What happened to blonde in blue dress?

    Crime IT WAS the second week of January, 1970; a couple had been observed walking around the streets of Bundaberg.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 7:00 PM
    UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital following Bruce Hwy crash

    UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital following Bruce Hwy crash

    Breaking One person has been taken to Gin Gin hospital

    Industry analysis: Why rentals in Bundy are on the rise

    premium_icon Industry analysis: Why rentals in Bundy are on the rise

    Property The relocating working class are driving up the rental market

    Bundy's private v public schools: Is it worth it?

    premium_icon Bundy's private v public schools: Is it worth it?

    News Is the cost of private education at schools worth the money?