Shannon Noll took on a member of the crowd last night.
Celebrity

Shannon Noll’s foul-mouthed rant

by Rohan Smith
8th Jul 2018 7:30 PM

THIS is not Shannon Noll's finest moment on stage.

Footage has emerged of the Aussie singer barking insults at a fan in the crowd at the Duck Creek Picnic Races in the regional NSW town of Nyngan.

The former Australian Idol runner-up unleashed the expletive-laden rant after a beer can was tossed on stage at the racetrack on Saturday night.

"Whoever threw that, come up here," he said to the crowd.

"Come on then, that f***head in the tie. You're a f***ing maggot. Have some f***ing balls to come up here ... cheapshot prick.

"Shame that motherf***er right there. F***ing private school stupid f***head motherf***er. Have some balls and get up here and I'll punch your f***ing teeth down your throat ... then I'll f*** your missus and your mum.

 

Shannon Noll demanded the man join him on stage. Picture: Facebook
"Let's everybody else, apart from that f***stick, sing along to that song, ok, here we go. I'll give someone $100 bucks to punch that f*** for me.

"Enough with the haters, f*** the haters. There's too many good looking girls here."

The man did not take up Noll's offer to continue the conversation on stage.

Video of the incident was shared thousands of times on social media. It began as Noll prepared to sing "Horses" by Daryl Braithwaite.

It's not the first time Noll has made headlines for the wrong reason. He was arrested after a scuffle with a bouncer at the Crazy Horse Revue strip club on Hindley Street in the Adelaide CBD last January but assault charges were eventually dropped.

Tickets to Noll's show on Saturday sold for $30. He took the stage at 8pm shortly before the confrontation with a member of the crowd.

