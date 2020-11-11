Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby league fans have been slammed for ruining the moment’s silence on Remembrance Day before kick-off in Origin II.
Rugby league fans have been slammed for ruining the moment’s silence on Remembrance Day before kick-off in Origin II.
News

Aussie shame: Fans ruin Remembrance Day silence

by James Matthey
11th Nov 2020 7:42 PM

Footy fans have been slammed for ruining the Anzac tribute before kick-off in Origin 2, being played on Remembrance Day.

Some supporters at Sydney's ANZ Stadium broke out into cheers and then jeers during the playing of The Last Post, and the noise reached a crescendo when Blues coach Brad Fittler was shown on the big screen.

General Sir Peter Cosgrove read the Ode of Remembrance on a day where we reflect on the end of WWI, before The Last Post was played.

Many of the spectators in attendance broke out in applause midway through The Last Post, not realising there was more to come, when they should have remained silent.

Many on social media were quick to hit out at the Sydney crowd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More to come ...

 

 

Originally published as Aussie shame: Moment's silence ruined

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MAFS star landlord inundated with applications on Bundy home

        Premium Content MAFS star landlord inundated with applications on Bundy home

        Celebrity DREW Brauer wears many hats – TV star, musician, charity founder, business co-founder and Bundaberg landlord.

        Heartfelt reason Bundy teen chopped off her locks

        Premium Content Heartfelt reason Bundy teen chopped off her locks

        News Five students at a local high school donated their hair to support Cancer Council...

        NOT FORGOTTEN: Veterans gather to honour sacrifice and freedom

        Premium Content NOT FORGOTTEN: Veterans gather to honour sacrifice and...

        News PHOTOS: After Covid-19 put a halt to public gatherings for Anzac Day, eased...

        Two taken to hospital after Bourbong St crash

        Premium Content Two taken to hospital after Bourbong St crash

        News Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the scene just after...