Aussie rules set course to return to action soon

AUSSIE RULES: The AFL Wide Bay competition might not begin until July at the earliest after the latest update, but training could resume soon.

AFL Queensland outlined its plan to return to competition following the coronavirus pandemic postponing the start to the season.

AFL Wide Bay’s men’s and juniors have yet to start with the women’s competition finished before the finals.

Now, AFL Queensland is confident action can return within the next two months.

“Returning to play in a safe, hygienic, and controlled manner is paramount to the AFL,” AFL Queensland CEO Dean Warren said.

“Each State Government is responsible for determining what level AFL football is at in their state and approving when we can transition from one stage to the next.

“Formal announcements will be made by AFL Queensland to leagues and clubs when we receive official approval to transition into each stage.”

At this stage, stage one, no club training is allowed but that could change in stage two with groups of 20 allowed to get together but no contact is allowed.

By July 10 that changes to 100 with contact and it is then, if the State Government approves, AFL Queensland can work on resuming games.