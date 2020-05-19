Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lachlan Wood has a kick for Brothers Bulldogs.
Lachlan Wood has a kick for Brothers Bulldogs.
Sport

Aussie rules set course to return to action soon

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
19th May 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: The AFL Wide Bay competition might not begin until July at the earliest after the latest update, but training could resume soon.

AFL Queensland outlined its plan to return to competition following the coronavirus pandemic postponing the start to the season.

AFL Wide Bay’s men’s and juniors have yet to start with the women’s competition finished before the finals.

Now, AFL Queensland is confident action can return within the next two months.

“Returning to play in a safe, hygienic, and controlled manner is paramount to the AFL,” AFL Queensland CEO Dean Warren said.

“Each State Government is responsible for determining what level AFL football is at in their state and approving when we can transition from one stage to the next.

“Formal announcements will be made by AFL Queensland to leagues and clubs when we receive official approval to transition into each stage.”

At this stage, stage one, no club training is allowed but that could change in stage two with groups of 20 allowed to get together but no contact is allowed.

By July 10 that changes to 100 with contact and it is then, if the State Government approves, AFL Queensland can work on resuming games.

afl queensland afl wide bay grand final
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future for Paradise uncertain until at least 2021

        premium_icon Future for Paradise uncertain until at least 2021

        News SUNWATER has provided further details to the public about work on Paradise Dam.

        Polls reflect climate of business confidence

        premium_icon Polls reflect climate of business confidence

        News A QUARTERLY survey shows the views of Wide Bay business confidence.

        RFS crews prepare for upcoming fire season

        premium_icon RFS crews prepare for upcoming fire season

        News Backburning operations across Bundaberg are ongoing as part of QFES’s preparations...

        Lifetime of love is stronger than ever

        premium_icon Lifetime of love is stronger than ever

        News THIS year Dennis Birch wanted nothing more than to celebrate his 80th birthday with...