An Australian has been robbed at sea by up to ten pirates, some armed with guns, off the coast of Bali.

Tadeusz Nowicki, 70, was left stranded for days in the waters of Tanjung Menjangan, South Sumatra, after being targeted by pirates in two speedboats in a terrifying incident on May 22.

Australian Tadeusz Nowicki on his yacht after being rescued. Picture: Supplied

During the raid on Mr Nowicki's yacht, which is named Hoopla, the pirates stole items including the Australian man's GPS, boat steering wheel, communication radios, iPhone, passport, fuel, cash and food ingredients.

Police talk to Tadeusz Nowicki after his dramatic rescue. Picture: Supplied

Lampung police spokesman Zahwani Pandra Arsyad told News Corp Australia that Mr Nowicki, from Cannonvale in Queensland, had sent a signal Emergency Position Indicating Reported Beacon (EPIRB) during the incident, which was received by the International Maritime Organisation and then forwarded to the Australian embassy in Jakarta.

Tadeusz Nowicki’s yacht drifted off to sea for several days before being stranded in Lampung, Sumatra, Indonesia. Picture: Supplied

Mr Nowicki's drifted off to sea and he was found stranded in the waters of Kuala Teladas by rescuers after a three-day search. One of his engines was broken down and he was running low on fuel and food, but he was in good condition, police said.

"He plans to return to Australia," Mr Arsyad said. "We will communicate with the Australian embassy to help with his return to Australia because it's impossible for him to go with his yacht with a broken engine and no steering tools."

Originally published as Aussie robbed at sea by pirates near Bali