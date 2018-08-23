Campage to spearhead Opals' World Cup bid

LIZ Cambage will headline the Australian Opals at the 2018 FIBA Women's World Cup, and she'll be joined by four of her fellow WNBA players.

The event will be held in Tenerife, Spain, beginning on September 22, with the Opals in a group featuring Nigeria, Argentina, and Turkey.

Cambage, the WNBA's scoring champion, will lead the way for the team that also features Rebecca Allen, Stephanie Talbot, Leilani Mitchell, and Cayla George.

"Our biggest strengths will be our depth, teamwork, versatility and defence," Opals head coach, Sandy Brondello, said.

"We will have line-ups that can score in multiple ways as well as be very strong defensively."

Young stars, Ezi Magbegor and Alanna Smith, were also named to the squad, while Alex Bunton will made her international debut at the World Cup.

"Alex has worked very hard to get back to full fitness under the guidance of Jan Legg, Strength and Conditioning Coach," Brondello said.

"She is another big body who will give us an inside presence on offence as well as provide us with another physical post player and strong rebounder at the defensive end.

"Our focus will be making sure we are ready to play at our best each and every game.

"If we can focus on the process, the result of winning a medal, which is what we expect of ourselves, will happen."

Every Opals game will be shown live on Fox Sports Australia.

AUSTRALIAN OPALS ROSTER

Rebecca Allen - New York Liberty (WNBA)

Alexandra Bunton - Brydens Sydney Uni Flames

Elizabeth Cambage - Dallas Wings (WNBA)

Katie-Rae Ebzery - Perth Lynx

Cayla George - Dallas Wings (WNBA)

Tess Madgen - JCU Townsville Fire

Ezi Magbegor - Deakin Melbourne Boomers

Lauren Mansfield - Perth Lynx

Leilani Mitchell - Phoenix Mercury (WNBA)

Jenna O'Hea - Deakin Melbourne Boomers

Alanna Smith - Stanford University

Stephanie Talbot - Phoenix Mercury (WNBA)

AUSTRALIAN OPALS SCHEDULE

September 22: Australia vs. Nigeria @ 8.30pm

September 23: Australia vs. Argentina @ 8.00pm

September 25: Australia vs. Turkey @ 8.30pm

September 26: Quarter-Final Qualifications.

September 28: Quarter-Finals.

September 29: Semi-Finals.

September 30: Medal Games.