$33m leap of faith: Exum re-signs with Jazz

DANTÉ Exum's free agency is over, with the Australian point guard signing a multi-year deal to remain with the Utah Jazz.

While he entered the off-season as a restricted free agent, the Melbourne-native chose not to sign an offer sheet with another team; instead, agreeing to a three-year, $US33 million deal to remain in Utah, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

For a guard whose career has been hindered by some injuries, the contract agreement is a sign of good faith from the Jazz, who have an eye toward his potential.

Despite sitting out most of the 2017-18 regular season with a shoulder injury, Exum made an impressive return to the Jazz's rotation in March, averaging 8.1 points and 3.1 assists in 14 games, before continuing his impressive play in the playoffs.

At the end of June, Exum told foxsports.com.au what it was like to enter the off-season as a free agent for the very first time.

"Obviously this is the first time I've been put in a situation where you can put a number on me, which I'm fine with," Exum said in Anaheim, California.

"You've got four years to build up to it."

Exum, a 6'6 point guard, went down with a hamstring injury in Game 4 of the Jazz's series against the Rockets; an issue that he says he was dealing with for some of the postseason. Exum says the injury is well behind him now, with the guard already fully underway with his off-season training.

The 22-year-old said he entered the off-season 'open minded', and garnered strong interest from multiple teams around the league.

"I want to do what's best for me and my future, moving forward, and that's a decision me and my camp are going to make, and make sure we're 100 per cent confident with the direction we wanna go."