New country of origin food labels. Photo Contributed
News

Aussie made food labels now mandatory

by AAP
2nd Jul 2018 9:47 AM

CONSUMERS will now have a better idea about Australian grown and manufactured food products after tough new labelling laws became mandatory.

The new labels distinguish between what is 100 per cent grown in Australia, made in Australia from at least 70 per cent Australian ingredients, and packed from at least 50 per cent Australian ingredients.

National Farmers' Federation chief executive Tony Maher believes the new system will be a boost for Australian food producers.

"As long as we've got more clarity in labelling, our general view is people like to buy Australian," Mr Maher told ABC radio on Monday.

"They like to support Australian farmers. These new labelling requirements will help them do that and that will help Australian farmers."

Assistant Science, Jobs and Innovation Minister Zed Seselja said the new labels would provide consumers with accurate information,

"Australian farmers and producers will see the benefits with consumers able to identify and choose to buy Australian products," Senator Seselja said in a statement.

The food labelling reforms began in 2016, with the two year transition period ending on July 1 this year.

