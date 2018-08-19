Aussie Jackson fails in world title tilt

Carl Frampton lines up Luke Jackson in their WBO interim featherweight title fight. Picture: CHARLES MCQUILLAN/GETTY IMAGES

AUSTRALIAN Luke Jackson has failed in his bid to become a world champion after suffering a ninth-round defeat in his interim WBO featherweight title bout with Carl Frampton.

Jackson's trainer Billy Hussein threw in the towel in Belfast with his overmatched and outclassed fighter suffering constant punishment. Brave and determined, the Tasmanian refused to yield against a superior opponent.

But Jackson was rocked by a devastating body shot in the eighth round that he never fully recovered from.

With Northern Irishman Frampton landing shots at will, Jackson had no answers and soon after his corner saved him from further damage at a sold-out Windsor Park.

Heading into the fight the 33-year-old Jackson was unbeaten in his 16-bout professional career but had never fought outside of Australia.

The more experienced Frampton, a two-weight world champion, was fighting on home soil and a heavy favourite with the bookmakers.

Jackson was hoping to land a major upset but it never materialised.

Carl Frampton on the attack against Luke Jackson. Picture: NIALL CARSON/PA VIA AP

After heavyweight star Tyson Fury had beaten Francesco Pianeta with an easy points victory on the undercard, the two featherweights took centre stage.

Hometown hero Frampton was dominant from the opening round and a win appeared a mere formality. The 31-year-old was in control from the opening rounds using his superior hand speed and timing.

In the fourth round Frampton landed several hooks as he increased his work rate. Jackson kept his feet but in the fifth round blood started to trickle from his nose.

The Australian went on the offensive in the sixth, connecting with a strong left hand, but Frampton shrugged it off and continued his domination.

Frampton increased his attacks to the head and body in the seventh before stunning Jackson with a huge punch in the next round.

Concerned for his fighter's safety, Hussein called an end to the contest soon afterwards.

WBO world champion Frampton is now likely to face England's IBF world title fighter Josh Warrington in his next fight.

"I was happy, I was comfortable," he said.

"I felt fresh. I felt like I was trying to land the perfect shot at times but I'm happy enough with the performance.

"I know myself I've still got it but I had to go out and prove it."