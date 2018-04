Kevin Bloody Wilson is on his way to Bundy.

AUSSIE comedian Kevin Bloody Wilson is on his way to Bundaberg as part of his politically incorrect Almost Awesome tour.

The larrikin will perform at the Moncrieff Threatre on Wednesday, June 13.

Tickets are on sale now.

For more information, go to www.kevinbloodywilson.com