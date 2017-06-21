Aussie-grown medicinal marijuana by 2018: THC

FIELDS OF GREEN: John and Jim Hall are hoping to be able to grow medicinal cannabis on their Bundaberg farm next year.

MEDICINAL marijuana company The Hydroponics Company Limited, which counts Bundaberg scientist and grower John Hall as an executive director, has announced it plans to have Australian-grown medicinal products on shelves next year.

THC told shareholders its wholly-owned subsidiary Canndeo "is well on track in its development of medicinal cannabis solutions for the Australian market” after a Senate vote on June 13 enabling doctors to seek importation of unapproved medicines for terminally ill patients without prior approval from the Therapeutic Goods Association.

THC has engaged Colorado cannabis company Phoenix Life Sciences since the vote.

"Subject to government approval, we aim to import medicinal cannabis products with targeted availability from Q4 2017,” THC chairman Alan Beasley wrote.

"Canndeo is continuing to pursue establishment of Australian growing and manufactur(ing) operations with target delivery of Australian produced medicines in 2018.”

Mr Beasley said he was confident THC would soon be granted a licence from the Office of Drug Control.