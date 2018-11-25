‘Disgrace’: Warne fumes over Finch farce

Shane Warne has labelled Cricket Victoria a ‘disgrace’ for its treatment of Aaron Finch’s Test preparations. Picture: Getty

TEST great Shane Warne has taken aim at Cricket Victoria for not allowing Aaron Finch to open in his only red-ball warm-up, labelling the decision a "disgrace."

Victorian coach Andrew McDonald is set to play Finch at No.3 in the Sheffield Shield game starting on Tuesday despite the fact the 32-year-old is pencilled in to open for Australia in the first Test against India the following week.

Test debutant in waiting Marcus Harris opens for Victoria and a golden chance is there for him and Finch to sculpt a relationship at the top of the order, but McDonald will instead stick with his usual opening partner Travis Dean, who averages 33 in first-class cricket.

Finch is not complaining about the preparation being given to him by his state and believes time in the middle against Queensland at the Gabba rather than practice facing the swinging red ball to be paramount.

But Finch averages just 18 as a first-class opener and has notoriously struggled when the new ball moves.

Warne is a massive advocate of Finch, believing the Victorian should be considered to captain Australia in Test cricket.

The spin king took to social media on Sunday to slam Victoria's refusal to bow to national interests.

"Just read Aaron Finch will not be opening in the Shield game this week with Harris, but a week later they will open together for Aust against India," Warne said on twitter.

"This is a disgrace by Vic and must be fixed before the game - can we please have common sense back into cricket in this country!

Marcus Harris will likely amke his Test debut in Adelaide, where he’s expected to open with Aaron Finch. Picture: AAP

"Have we forgotten what Shield cricket is for in this country? To produce Test players.

"Shield cricket should also be the place to learn how to play the game the right way - so when you're picked for Aust you're ready. Vics have it wrong and should do what's best for Aust - end of (story)."