Subaru has ditched the Liberty in favour of a more popular alternative, capitalising on the trend for high-riding SUVs.
Motoring

Aussie favourite set for return

by David McCowen
7th Jan 2021 11:19 AM

Subaru is set to introduce a new Outback in March, giving family SUV shoppers an attractive new option.

The new model represents Subaru's only family car, with the unfashionable Liberty discontinued for 2021.

2020 Subaru Outback
Fresh tech in the outback includes a huge 11.6-inch portrait-shaped infotainment screen similar to that of modern Volvos.

Additions to Subaru's "EyeSight" safety suite include autonomous emergency steering and lane keeping assistance functions, in addition to an intelligent speed limiter that automatically sticks to the speed limit when using cruise control.

2021 Subaru Outback
The Outback borrows Subaru's driver monitoring system from the latest Forester, and has a new airbag mounted in the front passenger's seat to stop them sliding forward during a crash.

Power comes from a revised version of the outgoing car's 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, which now has 138kW of power and 245Nm of torque - 7 per cent and 4.2 per cent more than before.

All-wheel-drive is standard, and the transmission is a revised version of Subaru's divisive CVT automatic.

2021 Subaru Outback
Diesel and six-cylinder versions are no longer available.

The new Outback starts at $39,990 plus on-road costs, $2550 more than before.

A mid-grade Outback Sport adds front and rear heated seats wrapped in water-repellent trim, sat nav, a power tailgate, black exterior details and more for $44,490 plus on-road costs.

The range-topping Outback Touring priced from $47,790 plus on-roads has a nine-speaker stereo, leather trim and a sunroof.

